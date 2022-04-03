Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Lorient tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) play host to FC Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The 34-year-old forward returns to club football after a productive international break with Argentina.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be keen to return to winning ways after suffering a shock 3-0 loss at the hands of AS Monaco prior to the international break. It was the Parisians' third league defeat in their last five outings.

It is worth mentioning that Messi missed PSG's game against AS Monaco due to a flu. His last game for the side was a 3-0 win against FC Bordeaux during which he and Neymar were jeered by their own fans.

Messi will likely be partnered alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack on Sunday. According to the club's medical update, his compatriot Angel Di Maria will miss the game due to a muscular issue.

Messi played the full 90 minutes when FC Lorient hosted PSG back in December. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with the forward failing to make a goal contribution.

Despite their run of three defeats in five games, PSG are still comfortably leading the Ligue 1 charts. The Parisian giants have amassed 65 points from 29 matches. As things stand, they are 12 points clear of second-placed Rennes, who have played one game more.

FC Lorient, meanwhile, are engulfed in a relegation battle. They are currently 16th in the standings with 28 points, just one point above the relegation zone.

How has Lionel Messi performed for PSG this season?

It's fair to say that Lionel Messi has not enjoyed the best of times since joining PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona last summer. The Argentine ace has found it hard to score goals on a consistent basis.

Messi has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 26 appearances for the Parisian giants across all competitions. However, only two of those goals have come in Ligue 1 this season.

Messi is set to end his first season in Paris in underwhelming fashion. PSG exited both the UEFA Champions League and the Coupe de France in the Round of 16 stage. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could win his first league title outside of Spain.

