Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Maccabi Haifa tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (25 October).

The Argentina forward will return to Champions League action after missing their previous game against SL Benfica. Messi was recovering from a calf injury which he picked up against the same opponent last month.

Lionel Messi has made an excellent start to the 2022–23 season. He continued his great form in PSG's recent Ligue 1 game against AC Ajaccio. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored once and assisted twice more in a 3-0 victory for the Parisian giants.

Messi will once again be expected to start against Maccabi Haifa. The former FC Barcelona forward will most likely be joined by Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. in the starting XI as part of the attacking trio.

It is worth mentioning that Neymar missed out on PSG's game against Ajaccio due to him being suspended. The Brazil forward, however, has returned to the matchday squad ahead of their Champions League tie against Maccabi Haifa.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi is in the PSG team in the Champions League vs. Maccabi Haifa. Lionel Messi is in the PSG team in the Champions League vs. Maccabi Haifa. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/XanyM06hNI

Paris Saint-Germain could book a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a win against Maccabi Haifa with other results going their way. As things stand, they are at the top of Group H but are level on points with second-placed Benfica.

On the other hand, Maccabi Haifa are currently at the bottom of the group. They did, however, secure a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Serie A giants Juventus in their previous game in the tournament.

Lionel Messi played a key role in PSG's win over Maccabi Haifa last time around

PSG played Maccabi Haifa in Israel earlier this season in the UEFA Champions League. Christophe Galtier's side secured a 3-1 win on that occasion.

Lionel Messi was instrumental in guiding his side to a win. The Argentina skipper scored one goal and assisted another back in September. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were the other goal scorers on the night.

Lionel Messi has been one of PSG's most important players this season. The forward has not only scored important goals but has also been one of the club's most influential creative forces whilst going forward.

At the time of writing, Lionel Messi has scored nine goals and provided 10 assists from 15 appearances across all competitions. This includes two goals and an assist from three games in the UEFA Champions League.

