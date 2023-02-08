Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Marseille today?

Lionel Messi could start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to take on Olympique Marseille in the Coupe de France on Wednesday (February 8) as they look to reach the last eight.

Messi has been in some great form recently. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a great goal in PSG's narrow 2-1 win over Toulouse at the weekend. Messi has now netted twice in his last two Ligue 1 appearances for the Parisian giants.

Lionel Messi's form should see him start against Marseille in the Coupe de France. The Argentine forward could be partnered alongside Neymar Jr in attack alongside Hugo Ekitike. The Brazilian attacker has recovered from his recent muscular injury and could feature against Marseille.

Christophe Galtier's side, though, are still missing Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman was taken off during their game against Montpellier on February 1.

PSG's squad for their Coupe de France game against Marseille can be seen below:

Messi is having an incredible 2022-23 season for the Parisians. The World Cup-winning forward has contributed 15 goals and 14 assists in 24 games across competitions. That includes ten goals and a similar number of assists in 18 Ligue 1 games.

It's worth mentioning that PSG were knocked out of the Coupe de France in the Round of 16 last season, losing to OGC Nice on penalties. Nice fell to eventual winners Nantes in the final.

Lionel Messi yet to play in Coupe de France for PSG this season

The Parisians have played two games in the Coupe de France this season. Lionel Messi, though, has not featured in either game.

Messi was given an extended break after the 2022 FIFA World Cup to celebrate his triumph in Argentina. He arrived in early January but was not deemed ready to play against Chateauroux in the Round of 64, which the Parisians won 3-1.

Lionel Messi was also rested for the Round of 32 clash against sixth-tier side Pays de Cassel. Paris Saint-Germain secured an emphatic 7-0 victory over the French minnows, with Kylian Mbappe scoring five goals. Neymar and Carlos Soler were the two other goalscorers for the Parisians.

Marseille, meanwhile, secured a narrow 1-0 win over Rennes in the previous round.

