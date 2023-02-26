Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Marseille today?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to face Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 26).

The Parisian giants will want to build on their late 4-3 victory over Lille last time around. PSG scored two late goals to secure all three points against Lille during their last league fixtures. Messi netted a free-kick to win the game in the fifth minute of injury time to send Parc des Princes into raptures.

The Argentine forward has now contributed 11 goals and 10 assists from 19 Ligue 1 games so far this season. His overall goal contribution for the season stands at 16 goals and 14 assists from 27 games across all competitions.

Messi is in excellent form in Ligue 1 and should therefore keep his place in the starting XI when his side travels to face Marseille. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could be partnered alongside Kylian Mbappe in attack.

PSG will be without Neymar Jr. for their trip to face their rivals. The Brazil international picked up an ankle sprain during their last game in the league against Lille. Hugo Ekitike or Carlos Soler could take Neymar's place in the starting XI on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain will want to beat Marseille after Igor Tudor's side knocked them out of the Coupe de France in the Round of 16 stage earlier this month. The Parisian giants suffered a 2-1 defeat on that occasion.

Christophe Galtier's side, however, are at the top of the Ligue 1 charts. They have amassed 57 points from 24 games and are five points clear of second-placed Marseille.

How did Lionel Messi perform for PSG against Marseille last season?

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer during the early stages of the 2021-22 season after the expiration of his contract with Barcelona. The Argentine skipper had an underwhelming first season in the French capital last season.

This was evident from his two meetings against Marseille. He failed to make a single goal-scoring contribution in those two league outings.

PSG picked up a 0-0 draw against Marseille in the away game and then picked up a narrow 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe and Neymar were the two goalscorers on that occasion.

Messi's first season in France saw him contribute just 11 goals and 15 assists from 34 games across all competitions. He has already scored more goals this season and has just one fewer assist.

