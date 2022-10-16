Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Marseille tonight?

Lionel Messi could return to the starting XI when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday (October 16).

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been named in the squad that will take on Marseille, following his spell away from first-team action. Messi picked up a calf injury while playing against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on October 5. He has missed two games for the Parisians since then.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has said that Messi has returned to training. If he recovers as expected, the Argentine forward could be in line to start against Marseille.

Speaking to the press ahead of Le Classique, Galtier said (via Ligue 1's website):

"He trained normally with the squad today. He did the whole session. We'll see how he recovers from this session, and there's also tomorrow's session. As of right now, he is operational."

If Messi starts, he will once against be deployed in a slightly deeper role in attack, which has worked brilliantly for the Parisians this season. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could be partnered alongside Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe as part of an attacking trio.

PSG have made an unbeaten start to the new season. They are atop the standings, having amassed 26 points from their opening ten league games.

Marseille, meanwhile, have been one of PSG's closest rivals this season. They're just three points behind the reigning champions in the standings.

PSG have struggled without Lionel Messi

PSG have found it difficult to score goals without the presence of Messi. Galtier's side have failed to win both games that did not feature the former Barcelona forward.

The Parisians picked up a disappointing goalless draw against Reims in Ligue 1 last weekend. They followed that up with a 1-1 draw against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 11).

Messi has been one of the Parisian giants' best players this season. The Argentina captain has contributed eight goals and as many assists in 13 outings across competitions.

He has scored in his last two Ligue 1 games. Messi netted the only goal in the win against Olympique Lyonnais before netting a free-kick against OGC Nice earlier this month.

