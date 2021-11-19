Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Nantes tomorrow?

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi could feature in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s Ligue 1 game against Nantes on Saturday the 20th of November 2021.

Lionel Messi's place in PSG's starting XI is not guaranteed due to a number of factors leading to the game against Nantes. It is worth noting that Messi missed PSG's training session yesterday following his return from international duty with Argentina. However, the 34-year-old forward was seen training with the first-team today.

Another reason why the six-time Ballon d'Or winner could start the game on the bench is due to an important game coming up in the Champions League. PSG are scheduled to travel to England to take on Manchester City on Wednesday, 24th of November.

Mauricio Pochettino might want to keep Lionel Messi fit for their all-important tie against the Premier League champions. PSG are currently a point behind Manchester City in the group after their first four games.

The Parisian giants did manage to beat Pep Guardiola's side earlier this season thanks to goals from Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi himself. The 34-year-old forward scored his first goal for PSG in that particular match.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos could make his debut for the club following a lengthy spell away due to injury. The former Real Madrid skipper was seen training with the first-team squad.

The game against Nantes should be a relatively easy tie for PSG. Les Canaris are currently 10th in the Ligue 1 standings, 16 points behind the Parisian giants. Nantes have failed to secure a win in two of their previous league outings.

Lionel Messi has made a slow start to his time at PSG

Lionel Messi's transfer from Barcelona to PSG was one of the most high-profile moves of the summer transfer window. Despite his pedigree in front of goal, the 34-year-old forward is yet to score a league goal for his new club.

Lionel Messi has made five league appearances for PSG this season. However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has managed to complete the full 90 minutes on just two occasions. Messi's time at PSG has been hampered by injuries and international commitments.

However, Lionel Messi has made a positive impact on the Champions League. The 34-year-old forward has scored three goals in three matches on the European stage, including a brace against RB Leipzig.

Despite his slow start to life in the French capital, it feels like only a matter of time before Lionel Messi scores his first league goal for PSG.

