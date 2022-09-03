Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Nantes tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to face Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday (September 3).

The Parisian giants returned to winning ways in the league, beating Toulouse 3-0 in midweek after a 1-1 draw with Monaco. Messi put in an impactful performance against Toulouse, providing two assists.

Messi, along with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, are in great form at the moment. The trio are expected to start when Christophe Galtier's side travel to face Nantes on Saturday.

This season, Messi has started a little deeper in attack compared to his two other attacking colleagues. The former Barcelona superstar has acted as a creative force, which has benefitted Neymar and Mbappe.

Messi has made a great start to the 2022-23 season, contributing four goals and as many assists in six outings across competitions.

PSG are atop the Ligue 1 standings, leading Marseille and Lens on goal difference The defending champions have amassed 13 points from their opening five games so far.

Nantes, meanwhile, are tenth in the points table. They're coming off a 1-1 against Strasbourg. Nantes have picked up six points from five games.

Lionel Messi scored for PSG against Nantes last time around

Lionel Messi was instrumental when PSG faced Nantes in the Trophee des Champions in Tel Aviv.

The Parisian giants secured a 4-0 win over the defending Coupe de France winners, with Messi scoring a goal in the game. Neymar scored a brace, while Sergio Ramos also found the back of the net.

Lionel Messi had a great time against Nantes last season as well. The Argentine forward scored and assisted in a 3-1 win for the Parisian giants. In the return fixture, Messi provided an assist. However, PSG lost that game 3-1.

The Argentine is on course to have a much better season compared to his debut campaign in the French capital. He netted just six Ligue 1 goals last season and 11 goals across competitions. He did, though, provide 15 assists.

