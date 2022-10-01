Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Nice tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) play host to OGC Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The Parisian giants are back in league action after the conclusion of the international break.

Messi was in great form prior to the international break and carried his good run of form for Argentina as well. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored four goals in two international friendlies last week.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier spoke about Messi's incredible form for club and country in his latest press conference. The French tactician was quoted as saying the following (via the club's official website):

"Leo Messi is back, but he'll be in training tomorrow. He's traveled a lot, and I want to give him a couple of days' rest, but he's fine. He's in form, happy and scoring!"

Galtier did talk about giving Messi a break from training but the Argentine forward should be available for selection on Saturday. Messi should be joined by fellow superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack against Nice.

Messi started the 2022-23 season in excellent form for the Parisian giants. The attacker scored the only goal in PSG's 1-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais prior to the international break.

Messi has been scoring goals and providing assists at a good rate so far this season. The former Barcelona skipper has scored six goals and provided eight assists from 11 outings across all competitions.

PSG have made an excellent start to the 2022-23 season in Ligue 1. As things stand, they are currently unbeaten in the league and have amassed 22 points from their opening eight games.

Nice, on the other hand, are languishing in the 13th spot in the standings. They have picked up just eight points from their first eight games.

How did Lionel Messi perform for PSG when they faced Nice last season?

Lionel Messi faced Nice on three separate occasions last season, twice in Ligue 1 and once in the Coupe de France. However, the Argentine forward failed to score or register an assist in each of the three meetings.

PSG did not pick up a win against Nice last season. They drew one and lost one in their two league outings before losing to them in a penalty shootout in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France.

Lionel Messi scored 11 times for PSG last season. Six of them were in Ligue 1.

