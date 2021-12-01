Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Nice tonight?

Lionel Messi looks set to start for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their Ligue 1 fixture against OGC Nice tonight (December 1).

Messi finally seemed to have arrived in the French top flight in PSG's last league outing. The Argentine provided a hat-trick of assists to help his side come from behind to clinch a 3-1 victory over Saint-Etienne.

Lionel Messi will also enter tonight's game after winning his record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or award last week. The 34-year-old finished ahead of the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to win the prestigious award. Messi is now the only player to have won the Ballon d'Or in three different decades.

Reports suggest PSG will honor their star forward ahead of the game against Nice at the Parc des Princes.

Messi is expected to parade his Ballon d'Or trophy to the fans before taking the field. The Argentine is likely to start for the Parisians alongside Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria, with Neymar Jr. out injured.

Lionel Messi finally seems to be settling into life at PSG

Lionel Messi understandably struggled in the initial weeks following his transfer to PSG. The Argentine, who spent much of the summer helping Argentina clinch the Copa America 2021, moved to Paris after contract talks broke down at Barcelona.

Having spent his entire club career with the Catalans, Messi seemed to take his time to acclimatize to Ligue 1. The 34-year-old was on fire in the UEFA Champions League, however, and has netted three goals in four matches for PSG in the competition.

Lionel Messi went without a goal contribution in his first five Ligue 1 matches for PSG before finally finding the net against Nantes last month. Messi then followed it up with three assists against Saint-Etienne to help the Parisians clinch a crucial win away from home.

Having improved his record to one goal and three assists in seven Ligue 1 matches, Messi will hope to kick on in PSG's match against Nice. He will also likely be buoyed by his 2021 Ballon d'Or success.

Victory against Nice will ensure PSG stay at least 12 points clear of their closest competitors at the end of 13 league matches.

