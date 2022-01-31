Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Nice tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on OGC Nice in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France on Monday.

Messi has only recently returned to first-team training after testing positive for COVID during the winter break in France. The 34-year-old forward made a substitute appearance for the Parisian giants during their 4-0 win over Reims in Ligue 1.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is in contention to start their game against Nice in the French Cup. Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Pochettino said:

"He trained well this week after having been absent due to COVID. He played 30 minutes last week and I think he's fit to start the match against Nice on Monday."

It is also worth mentioning that Lionel Messi was not picked in the Argentina squad for the the World Cup Qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

However, Messi has now returned to full fitness and will start for PSG when they take on Nice at the Parc des Princes. This will be the former Barcelona star's first appearance in the Coupe de France.

Messi will likely be partnered by Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi in attack. Neymar is still recovering from an ankle injury while Angel Di Maria is away on international duty with Argentina.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Leo Messi during training this morning alongside Verratti & Mbappé. He is expected to get his first start of 2022 tomorrow, at home vs OGC Nice. Leo Messi during training this morning alongside Verratti & Mbappé. He is expected to get his first start of 2022 tomorrow, at home vs OGC Nice. https://t.co/JaYlKM6GAr

PSG will also be without defender Sergio Ramos and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. The Spaniard has picked up a calf injury while Wijnaldum is out due to an ankle strain.

This is the second time Lionel Messi will play against Nice since his free transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. The 34-year-old forward played the full 90 minutes during PSG's 0-0 draw against Nice back in December 2021.

Lionel Messi will be expected to improve his performances for PSG

Lionel Messi has made a slow start to his life in the French capital. The Argentine skipper has scored six goals and assisted a further six times in 17 appearances across all competitions. However, Messi has scored just once in Ligue 1 so far.

Paris Saint-Germain are competing on three fronts and will need Messi to step up if they aim to win all tournaments.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Leo Messi in Ligue 1 this season. Leo Messi in Ligue 1 this season. https://t.co/Z0Eua7QYYa

PSG have tough games coming up against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg of the tie will be played on the 15th of February in Paris before they travel to Madrid on the 9th of March for the second leg.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava