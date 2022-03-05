Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Nice tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to feature when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) face OGC Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The Parisian giants returned to winning ways against St-Etienne with a 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes on February 26. Messi was the creative force behind the victory, providing two assists to Kylian Mbappe. Mauricio Pochettino's side suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nantes prior to the win.

Lionel Messi will now be looking to continue his good run of form against Nice on Saturday. The 34-year-old could be partnered alongside Neymar and Angel Di Maria in the attack.

PSG's top goalscorer Kylian Mbappe is suspended for the game against Nice. Pochettino could also go for either Mauro Icardi or Julian Draxler as part of the front three.

It is worth noting that PSG will face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash in the Champions League on March 9. There is, therefore, a possibility that Pochettino could rest Messi ahead of their away game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Messi has already faced Nice twice this season. However, both games ended in a goalless draw. The Parisian outfit exited the Coupe de France in the Round of 16 stage after losing to Nice in a penalty shootout (6-5) in January.

PSG are on course to regain the Ligue 1 title this season. They are currently at the top of the league standings, 15 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille. As things stand, the Parisians have amassed 62 points from 26 matches.

Nice, on the other hand, are currently third in the standings with 46 points from 26 matches. They are only one point behind second-placed Marseille.

Lionel Messi has been one of PSG's best players in recent weeks

Lionel Messi seems to have put his slow start to life in Paris behind him. The forward has been in great form since the turn of the year. He has contributed a goal and six assists in his last five Ligue 1 matches for PSG.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner did have a low point in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid. He had his penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois during the game.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi has the most assists in Ligue 1 this season (11) despite missing 11 league games Lionel Messi has the most assists in Ligue 1 this season (11) despite missing 11 league games 🐐 https://t.co/dNv2KTZLB5

Lionel Messi's current record for PSG this season stands at seven goals and 11 assists in 23 matches across all competitions.

