Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Real Madrid tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start and play a vital role when PSG take on Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino's side finished second in their Champions League group behind Premier League champions Manchester City. This meant they were in contention to face a table topper in the next round, which happened to be Real Madrid. Los Blancos topped their group by securing five wins from six matches.

Lionel Messi is now expected to start against one of his most familiar oppositions from back in Spain. Mauricio Pochettino has also stated that Messi is keen to face Real Madrid on Tuesday night. He said:

"The team is doing well; we don't really need to talk about form. There's a lot of motivation for this game; all the players are highly motivated. Lionel Messi is in good shape and showing a lot of desire. It's a big night for him with his talent and his experience."

The 34-year-old forward could be partnered alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in attack.

Neymar is set to return to first-team action after being on the sidelines since November. However, if the Brazilian star is not fit enough to start, Pochettino can call upon either Julian Draxler or Angel Di Maria.

1 assist Messi at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League:8 games8 goals1 assist https://t.co/IEGacrxDrB

Messi has found form at just the right time for PSG. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has shown promising signs ever since his return from COVID-19. The former Barcelona skipper has scored once and provided three assists in his last three matches in Ligue 1.

His record for the season currently stands at seven goals and eight assists across all competitions for PSG. It is worth mentioning that five of those goals have come in the Champions League group stage. Messi scored two braces against Manchester City and Club Brugge earlier this season.

PSG forward Lionel Messi will be looking to add his to outstanding record against Real Madrid

Lionel Messi has had a great record against Real Madrid whilst playing for Barcelona earlier in his career. The Argentine forward has played against Los Blancos on 45 occasions and has scored 26 goals and assisted a further 14 times across all competitions.

In those outings, Lionel Messi has been on the winning side 19 times whilst losing on 15 different occasions.

PSG will be hoping the 34-year-old forward can replicate his brilliant form against Real Madrid. However, it is also worth mentioning that the spotlight will also be on Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

Edited by Diptanil Roy