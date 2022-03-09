Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Real Madrid tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) when they face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League tonight. This is the second leg of their Round of 16 tie in this edition of the competition.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will come into the game at the Santiago Bernabeu on the back of a 1-0 win in the first leg. Frenchman Kylian Mbappe netted an injury-time winner to hand the Parisian giants a slight advantage heading into the second leg.

However, things were not all rosy for Paris Saint-Germain on that occasion. Lionel Messi had his penalty saved by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. It was the first time the 34-year-old forward missed a spot-kick against the La Liga giants.

Messi will now have the opportunity to make things right when he starts for the Ligue 1 giants on Wednesday night. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to partner Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack. There were question marks regarding Mbappe's availability for the game. However, the 23-year-old is reportedly fit to take his place in the front three.

Messi will most likely operate on the right-hand side of the front three, with Neymar on the left and Mbappe through the middle.

Lionel Messi will return to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since leaving Barcelona to join PSG in the summer of 2021. The former Blaugrana superstar has netted 15 times at Real Madrid's home ground during his exploits in Spain.

It is worth mentioning that PSG will be coming into the game on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat to Nice in Ligue 1. This was only their third league defeat this season.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, secured a routine 4-1 win over Real Sociedad at the weekend. Goals from Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, and Marco Asensio were enough for Los Blancos to secure all three points.

How has PSG forward Lionel Messi performed against Real Madrid?

Lionel Messi has a great track record against Real Madrid from his time with Barcelona. He has scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists in 46 matches against the La Liga giants.

45 of those appearances came while representing Barcelona, making him the joint-highest appearance maker in El Clasico history. He holds that record with Sergio Ramos. He is also the record goalscorer in the derby's history.

Messi's record for PSG this season stands at seven goals and 11 assists across all competitions. He has contributed a goal and six assists in his last six Ligue 1 outings.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh