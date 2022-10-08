Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Reims tomorrow?

Lionel Messi will not take part in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s away game against Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Saturday (October 8).

The Parisian giants come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against SL Benfica in the UEFA Champions League. Messi scored an excellent goal from outside the box for PSG on that occasion.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, was substituted after 81 minutes as he was feeling discomfort in his calf. Due to the knock, manager Christophe Galtier has decided to rest Messi ahead of their trip to the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Galtier confirmed Messi's absence from the match-day squad during his latest press conference. The French tactician, however, did say that the Argentine forward will be back in training a day after the game.

Christophe Galtier was quoted as saying the following (via RMC Sport):

"Leo Messi will not be operational for Reims but will resume training on Sunday morning."

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. are expected to feature in attack for PSG. Galtier has several players who can take Messi's place in the starting XI. These include the likes of Pablo Sarabia, Nordi Mukiele, and Hugo Ekitike.

Lionel Messi misses a game for PSG for the first time this season

The game against Reims will be the first time Lionel Messi will miss a match for PSG this season, in any competition.

Messi has started in all 13 games for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season, across competitions. He has also been one of their best players up till now. In those 13 outings, Messi has gone on to score and assist eight times.

Messi's form in Ligue 1 has also been great. The former FC Barcelona superstar has scored in PSG's last two league outings. He netted the only goal against Olympique Lyonnais in a 1-0 win before scoring directly from a free-kick against OGC Nice in a 2-1 win for the Parisian giants last time around.

Paris Saint-Germain are unbeaten so far this season. They are currently atop the Ligue 1 charts, having amassed 25 points from their opening nine games of the 2022-23 season.

Reims, on the other hand, is a place above the relegation zone, in 17th position. They have picked up just seven points from their nine league games and are currently on a four-game winless run.

