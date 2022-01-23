Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Reims tonight?

Lionel Messi has returned to the squad, and could start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Stade de Reims later tonight.

Messi has not played a game for his club this year after getting infected with COVID-19 during the winter break. The 34-year-old forward has missed the last two league games against Lyon and Brest.

However, manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Lionel Messi will return to the squad for the home game against Reims. Pochettino said:

"He trained well during the week with the squad, and I'm happy he's back with us. He'll be in the squad tomorrow."

Messi will now return to lead PSG's attack against Reims. It is worth noting that the former Barcelona superstar made his debut for the Parisian giants against the same opposition. Messi came off the bench and played 24 minutes against Reims back in late August.

The 34-year-old forward is expected to be joined by Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe in the front three. Mauricio Pochettino will continue to be without Neymar Jr, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury.

PSG returned to winning ways last week, securing a routine 2-0 win over Brest. Before that, the Ligue 1 giants had picked up just one win in their previous five league outings.

As things stand, Mauricio Pochettino's side are comfortable atop the Ligue 1 charts. The Parisian giants have picked up 50 points from 21 games, and are ten points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille.

Reims, meanwhile, are 14th in the standings, having accumulated 24 points from 21 games. They are winless in their last three league matches.

How has Lionel Messi performed for PSG this season?

Lionel Messi has struggled to find consistent form since his transfer to PSG last summer.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has so far scored only one league goal in 11 games for his new side. However, Messi has had a much better outing for them in the UEFA Champions League, having scored five goals in as many group games.

His overall record for the club stands at six goals and five assists from 16 games across competitions. Messi's time at the Parc des Princes has been hampered by injuries and international commitments.

However, the 34-year-old forward will want a better second half of the campaign for his new side. PSG are drawn against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, a team Messi knows well from his time at Barcelona.

Pochettino will hope that Lionel Messi's current form in the Champions League and his experience of playing against Real Madrid will see them through to the next round. PSG are looking to win the competition for the first time, having made the final in 2020.

