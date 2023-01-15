Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Rennes today?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on Sunday (January 15). The Parisian giants will want to build on their 2-0 midweek victory over Angers in the league.

Messi returned to PSG duty during their win against Angers after his extended break following Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar last month. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored the second goal of the game as the Parisians returned to winning ways in the league after a loss at Lens.

Lionel Messi's return was massive for Christophe Galtier's side as they bolster their quest for back-to-back titles. The former Barcelona star should keep his place in the starting XI against Rennes. Messi could be partnered alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in attack for the first time since club football restarted after the World Cup.

Mbappe has returned to full fitness and has been named in the Parisians' matchday squad that will travel to Rennes. The Frenchman was replaced in the starting XI against Angers by Hugo Ekitike, who scored the opening goal.

PSG are atop the Ligue 1 charts with 47 points from 18 games and are three points clear of second-placed Lens with a game in hand.

Rennes, meanwhile, are fourth in the standings, having picked up 34 points from 18 games. They're coming off a 2-1 defeat to Clermont Foot on Wednesday (January 11).

Lionel Messi is PSG's leading assist provider this season

Lionel Messi has had an excellent season for PSG and is the club's leading assist provider this season.

He has registered 14 assists in 20 games across all competitions. He's also the club's third-highest goalscorer with 13 goals, trailing only Mbappe (22) and Neymar (15). Eight of those strikes have come in the league. In Ligue 1, Messi has gone just four games without registering a goal contribution.

The Argentine has less than six months remaining in his contract with PSG. According to TalkSPORT, the Argentine forward is a subject of interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, who play in the same league as Al-Nassr, who recently signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer.

