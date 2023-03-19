Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Rennes today?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on Sunday (March 19) at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians will want to build on their narrow 2-1 win against Brest last weekend. Kylian Mbappe netted a 90th minute, which was assisted by Lionel Messi.

Messi has been in good form in Ligue 1 and should keep his place in the starting XI against Brest. The World Cup-winning forward will likely be partnered alongside Mbappe in attack. Christophe Galtier's side will be without Brazilian star Neymar, though, as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

PSG's squad for their game against Rennes can be viewed below:

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi is in the PSG squad for their match vs. Rennes. Lionel Messi is in the PSG squad for their match vs. Rennes. https://t.co/2ISndLIAzW

PSG suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Rennes last time around in the league. Messi played the 90 minutes but failed to make a huge impact on proceedings. The Argentine attacker would want to get the record straight this time.

The Parisians are well on course to retain their Ligue 1 title this season. They're atop the standings with 66 points from 27 games and are ten points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille.

Rennes, meanwhile, are fifth in the points table, having accumulated 47 points from 27 games. They;re on a two-match winless run in the league and could be in for a difficult outing at the Parc des Princes.

How did Lionel Messi perform for PSG against Rennes last season?

Lionel Messi played Rennes twice in Ligue 1 last season and had mixed results, picking up a win and a defeat. PSG suffered a 2-0 defeat away but picked up a 1-0 win at home. Messi assisted Kylian Mbappe's late winner.

Messi is having an excellent season for Paris Saint-Germain this season. The former Barcelona captain has 18 goals and 17 assists in 31 games across competitions. He's the club's joint second-highest goalscorer behind Mbappe. The Argentine, though, has the joint-most assists this season along with Neymar.

Poll : 0 votes