Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Rennes tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on Friday night.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have found some good form as of late. PSG have secured comfortable wins against Reims and Lille in the last couple of weeks by four-goal margins.

Lionel Messi is expected to lead the line as the Parisian giants look to maintain their winning run when they face Rennes at the Parc des Princes. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could partner Kylian Mbappe in the frontline.

It is worth noting that there are doubts over the availability of Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi. This could prompt Mauricio Pochettino to start either Julian Draxler or Xavi Simons in the front three.

Neymar, on the other hand, is still recovering from an ankle injury and has been ruled out of the game against Rennes.

Messi, meanwhile, also had one of his best outings in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt since his move from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 against Lille. The 34-year-old forward scored one and assisted another in their recent 5-1 win against the 2020-21 Ligue 1 champions.

The Parisian giants will be hoping that Messi carries on with his new-found confidence as they embark on a busy month in February. As things stand, Lionel Messi has contributed seven goals and seven assists in 19 appearances for the Parisian outfit across all competitions.

Lionel Messi played the full 90 minutes against Rennes earlier this season. However, PSG suffered a shock 2-0 defeat on the night which so far happens to be their only league defeat of the campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently comfortably leading the Ligue 1 charts, having accumulated 56 points from 23 matches. Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently 13 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille.

Rennes, on the other hand, are currently fifth in the standings, having amassed 37 points. They are currently five points outside of the Champions League places.

PSG will rely on Lionel Messi to come good against Real Madrid in the Champions League

Lionel Messi is expected to play a big role when PSG take on Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The 34-year-old forward has plenty of experience playing against Los Blancos from his time with Barcelona.

Messi has scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists in 45 appearances against Real Madrid.

The first leg of the tie between PSG and Real Madrid is scheduled to take place on the 15th of February 2022 in Paris. The second leg will be contested on the 9th of March at the Santiago Bernabeu.

