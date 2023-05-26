Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Strasbourg tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to face Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday (May 27). The Parisian giants will claim their 11th league title should they avoid defeat at the Stade de la Meinau.

Christophe Galtier's side will come into the game on the back of a narrow 2-1 victory over Auxerre in their previous league game. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace on that occasion to take his side ever so close to the Ligue 1 title. Lionel Messi provided one of the assists to Mbappe's goal against Auxerre last weekend.

Messi has had a great partnership with Mbappe in attack for the Parisian giants this season and should therefore start against Strasbourg alongside the French superstar.

PSG's squad for their game against Strasbourg can be seen below:

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English The Parisian squad for the trip to Strasbourg this Saturday.



#RCSAPSG The Parisian squad for the trip to Strasbourg this Saturday. 📄🆗 The Parisian squad for the trip to Strasbourg this Saturday.#RCSAPSG https://t.co/P3udllCzaZ

It is worth mentioning that Lionel Messi did not play against Strasbourg earlier this season. The forward was on an extended break after guiding Argentina to the World Cup back in December. The team from the capital, however, still recorded a 2-1 win, with Marquinhos and Mbappe netting the goals.

Lionel Messi has been one of PSG's best players this season. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has contributed 20 goals and as many assists from 39 matches across all competitions. This includes a tally of 15 goals and 16 assists in Ligue 1 as he closes in on his second Ligue 1 title.

As things stand, Paris Saint-Germain are six points clear of second-placed Lens with just two games remaining in the season. Therefore, anything other than a defeat for the defending champions would see the title race come to an end and hand PSG a record-breaking 11th title. They are currently level on 10 titles along with AS Saint-Etienne FC.

Strasbourg, on the other hand, are 15th in the standings, having picked up 39 points from their 36 league games.

Lionel Messi is approaching an end to his time at PSG

Lionel Messi will be without a contract at the end of the 2022-23 season. The star forward will therefore be available on a free transfer should he decide not to pen a new deal with PSG, which seemingly looks increasingly likely.

Messi's former club Barcelona are very much interested in bringing back their record goalscorer. Club president Joan Laporta has already stated that the club will do everything in its power to re-sign Messi.

Lionel Messi will have spent two years in a PSG shirt if he decides to leave the Parc des Prince. The forward had an underwhelming debut campaign in the French capital but has enjoyed a stellar season this time around.

In total, the Argentina legend has played a total of 73 games for the Parisian outfit and has gone on to contribute 31 goals and 35 assists across all competitions.

Poll : 0 votes