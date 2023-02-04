Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Toulouse today?

Lionel Messi will start in the playing XI when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday, February 4. The Parisian giants will want to build on their 3-1 victory over Montpellier in midweek.

Messi will be tasked with leading PSG's attack against Toulouse on Saturday. This is due to the absence of Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe picked up a thigh injury against Montpellier and is expected to sit out for at least three weeks. Neymar, on the other hand, is still nursing from a groin injury that kept him out in the last fixture.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier is counting on Messi to spearhead the attack on Saturday. The French tactician is hoping for other attackers to back the Argentine skipper.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their game against Toulouse, Galtier was quoted as saying the following (via the club's website):

"Leo Messi will continue to play in his own area, always in the area where he likes to play. After that, it will also be up to the players next to him to seize the opportunities that there will be and for everyone to raise their level of play."

In the absence of both Mbappe and Neymar, Christophe Galtier could start Hugo Ekitike and Carlos Soler to partner Lionel Messi in attack. Ekitike has been amongst the goals recently, having scored and assisted three times in his previous seven Ligue 1 appearances.

Messi, on the other hand, returned on the scoresheet with a goal against Montpellier a couple of days back. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has now scored twice since his return to club football after his extended break following a successful World Cup campaign.

Lionel Messi has the same number of goals and assists for PSG this season

At the time of writing, Lionel Messi has an equal number of goals and assists for the Parisian giants this season.

The former FC Barcelona forward has contributed 14 goals and the same number of assists from 23 matches across all competitions. This includes nine goals and 10 assists from 17 matches in Ligue 1.

PSG Chief @psg_chief Leo Messi for PSG in the 2022/2023 season so far ;



14 Goals

14 Assists



UP NEXT : Toulouse on Saturday

Lionel Messi, along with Mbappe and Neymar, have helped PSG secure a dominant position in the Ligue 1 title race. As things stand, the Parisian giants are at the top of the standings, having accumulated 51 points from 21 matches. They are currently six points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille.

