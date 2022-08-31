Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Toulouse tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to face Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, August 31, in Ligue 1. The Parisian giants will want to return to winning ways following a 1-1 draw against AS Monaco last time around in the league.

Messi had a decent outing against AS Monaco. The seven-time Ballon d'Or nearly scored a wonderful goal from outside the box. However, his shot cannoned off the post. PSG needed a Neymar penalty to equalize and salvage a point against the team from the principality.

Messi has been in some good form lately and is therefore expected to be named in the starting XI by manager Christophe Galtier. Barring any last-minute injury, the Argentine forward should start alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack.

PSG have one absentee in attack. According to the club's medical report, Pablo Sarabia is out due to a foot injury. Sarabia replaced Lionel Messi for the final three minutes of the game during their 1-1 draw against AS Monaco.

The French champions' attack has been lethal in the opening four matches of the new Ligue 1 season. The Parisian giants have netted 18 goals from their first four games. Neymar has scored six goals while Mbappe has chipped in with four.

Due to their superior goal difference, PSG are currently top of the Ligue 1 charts, having picked up 10 points from their opening four games.

Toulouse, on the other hand, are languishing in 10th place. They come into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nantes last time around.

It is worth mentioning Toulouse are a newly-promoted side in Ligue 1 this season. They won promotion after winning the Ligue 2 title last season.

Lionel Messi has shown good form for PSG this season

Lionel Messi has shown much better form this season compared to his debut campaign last year. The former FC Barcelona skipper has scored four goals and provided two assists from five games across all competitions.

Messi made a bright start to the season by scoring a brace and providing an assist during their 5-0 win over Clermont Foot in the opening match of the season. He then scored and assisted once against Lille in a 7-1 win.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi makes the PSG team for their match vs. Toulouse. No Leandro Paredes as he is joining Juventus and no Mauro Icardi as his transfer rumors continue. Lionel Messi makes the PSG team for their match vs. Toulouse. No Leandro Paredes as he is joining Juventus and no Mauro Icardi as his transfer rumors continue. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/FZ79wbCA3n

Lionel Messi is on course to have a much better season for PSG compared to his last. Last season, he scored just 11 goals across all competitions with only six of them coming in Ligue 1. He did, however, register 15 assists in the league.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava