“Is a loss” – Newcastle fans lament Eddie Howe's decision to leave out player who can ‘unsettle’ Liverpool from line-up

Eddie Howe's decision has not gone down well.
Vatsal Vora
Modified Apr 30, 2022 05:33 PM IST
News

Newcastle United fans are not happy with the exclusion of forward Chris Wood from the team to face Liverpool in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe has instead decided to go with Brazilian forward Joelinton, alongside Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin in attack.

Chris Wood has been a new addition to the Magpies squad under Eddie Howe. The New Zealander joined St. James' Park in the January transfer window from Burnley. However, the 30-year-old forward has struggled to find goals since his move to Newcastle. Wood has so far only scored twice in 14 appearances for his new side.

This could have been one of the reasons why Eddie Howe decided to bench Chris Wood. However, the forward could have been a handful for Liverpool's centre-backs since they play a high line.

Despite his poor record, a section of Newcastle United fans on Twitter were not happy to see Chris Wood on the bench. Some have even suggested that the New Zealand international is not an Eddie Howe kind of striker. Here are some tweets in that regard:

@NUFC Wood missing I think is a loss as he’s unsettle the back two of Liverpool with his strength
@NUFC Justice for wood
@NUFC Yet more proof that Wood just isn't a Howe striker, sell him in the summer , happy with that side though.
@NUFC @premierleague Chris Wood is on the bench @BurnleyOfficial #UTC #twitterclarets 💜💙💜💙💜💙💜 https://t.co/Hvw3jJn7hr
@NUFC Woodsy on the bench 😔
@NUFC Wood?

Eddie Howe's side have been in some excellent form lately in the Premier League. The Magpies are currently on a four-match winning run which has seen them climb up to ninth in the standings.

Liverpool picked up a comeback win against Newcastle United earlier this season

Liverpool secured a 3-1 win over Newcastle United earlier this season. Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey gave the Magpies an early lead against his former club. Jurgen Klopp's side, however, scored three goals to register a comeback win. Goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were enough for the Reds to secure all three points at Anfield.

🔜 #NEWLIV https://t.co/lmOKXjN9GU

It is worth mentioning that both Salah and Alexander-Arnold have been rested by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for their game at St. James' Park. Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez are playing in place of the duo.

This could be down to the upcoming Champions League semifinal coming up against Villarreal next week.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

