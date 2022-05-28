Is Mohamed Salah playing for Liverpool in the Champions League final against Real Madrid tonight?

Mohamed Salah is expected to start for Liverpool against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, 28 May. This will be the Reds' 63rd match of the 2021-22 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's side will lock horns with Real Madrid at the Stade de France in the Champions League final tonight. The Merseyside outfit go into the game hopeful of emerging victorious in the competition for the seventh time in their history.

Salah played a key role in Liverpool's road to Paris this campaign, scoring eight goals and providing two assists from 12 matches in the tournament. The Egypt international has also been in fine form for the Reds across all competitions, having netted a total of 31 goals.

The 29-year-old is now expected to start in what will be Liverpool's final game of the season. Salah will likely be partnered alongside Sadio Mane in attack, while it remains to be seen who of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will join the African duo.

One forward who will certainly not feature for Klopp's side tonight is Divock Origi. The Belgian missed the Reds' final Premier League match of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend due to an injury and has not regained his fitness to feature against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Salah's recent form could be a concern for the Merseyside-based club going into the Champions League final. There has been a significant drop in the forward's form since he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations in February.

The former Chelsea star scored just four goals in the Premier League in the last three months. Likewise, his last goal in Europe came in Liverpool's 2-0 Round of 16 win against Inter Milan in February.

Liverpool superstar Salah eyeing 'revenge' against Real Madrid in the Champions League

The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid is a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv. The Spanish giants emerged victorious that night, beating Klopp's side 3-1.

A goal from Karim Benzema and a brace from Gareth Bale ensured the win for Los Blancos four years ago. Salah's injury in the first half was one of the major talking points of the game. The Egyptian injured his shoulder following a collision with Sergio Ramos.

Four years down the line, Klopp and Co have the chance to settle their score against Real Madrid. Salah, in particular, has expressed his desire to exact 'revenge' against Los Blancos.

