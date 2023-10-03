"Is this the new encara Messi," "Might be the best striker" - Fans in disbelief as Jude Bellingham scores sensational goal for Real Madrid in UCL

Real Madrid fans have reacted to Jude Bellingham's sensational strike against Napoli on Tuesday (October 4), hailing the Englishman as their version of Lionel Messi.

In a blockbuster UEFA Champions showdown in Naples, the reigning Italian champions drew first blood through Leo Ostigard in the 19th minute. However, Los Blancos responded swiftly through Vinicius Jr., who bagged the equaliser in the 27th minute.

Seven minutes later, the red-hot Bellingham put Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead with a majestic strike. Receiving the ball in the Napoli half, the 20-year-old dribbled his way past a bevy of Napoli defenders before firing past goalkeeper Alex Meret.

The brilliance of the goal thrilled Los Blancos fans, with one reckoning Bellingham could be the next Messi (on X):

"Is this the new encara Messi?"

Another chimed in:

"He might be the best striker itw"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Thanks to Bellingham's strike, Ancelotti's side led at the break, but Napoli restored parity through Piotr Zielinski's 54th-minute strike following a Nacho Fernandez own goal. However, Fede Valverde put the hosts back in front with a stunning volley in the 78th minute, which went in off Meret.

It's pertinent to note that Bellingham also scored in his maiden Champions League outing two weeks ago. He netted Los Blancos' lone goal in the 1-0 home win over Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

How has Jude Bellingham fared at Real Madrid?

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has made a sensational start to life at Real Madrid since arriving this summer from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €103 million.

The 20-year-old scored in his first four games for Los Blancos - all in La Liga - before drawing a blank in the 2-1 home win over Real Sociedad. Bellingham returned to scoring ways three days later in Madrid's Champions League season opener against Union Berlin at home.

After sitting out the win at home to Las Palmas, Bellingham continued his scoring ways in the 3-0 win at Girona before producing his sensational strike at Napoli.

Overall, the 20-year-old midfielder has eight goals and two assists in nine games across two different competitions for Real Madrid.