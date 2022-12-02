Is Neymar playing against Cameroon in 2022 FIFA World Cup today? Brazilian star's injury explored

Neymar Jr. will not feature when Brazil take on Cameroon in their final group stage match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday (2 December). The five-time world champions have already booked a place for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Brazil have so far won both of their group stage matches at the World Cup. They started their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Serbia and then registered a narrow 1-0 win over Switzerland in Group G.

Neymar has played just 79 minutes at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward picked up an ankle injury during their opening game against Serbia. The injury then saw him miss the game against Switzerland.

Brazil's team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar stated that the former FC Barcelona forward had a fever whilst recovering from his ankle injury. The fever, however, has not interfered with his recovery. Lasmar was quoted as saying the following (via the Times of India):

"Neymar has had a bit of a fever which is under control and has not got in the way of his recovery from his ankle injury."

Speaking about the availability of the PSG forward along with full-backs Danilo and Alex Sandro, Lasmar added:

"Those three plavers will all be unavailable for our next match against Cameroon."

It is important for Brazil to keep their star forward fit and ready for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup. According to a report from Goal, Brazil manager Tite is expected to make a host of changes in the starting XI for their game against Cameroon to avoid any fitness issues heading into the Round of 16.

Brazil are already in a great position in Group G. The Selecao only require a point against Cameroon to secure top spot in their group.

Will Neymar feature for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup again?

According to the Mirror, Neymar is racing against time to be fit for the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The report suggests that there is a very real possibility that the star forward might not play for Brazil at the tournament again due to his ankle injury.

Neymar has not had the best of luck with injuries whilst competing at a FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian forward suffered a vertebra injury during the 2014 World Cup on home soil which saw him miss the semi-finals against Germany. His nation suffered one of their worst defeats in that match, which produced an iconic 7-1 scoreline.

