Is Neymar playing for PSG against Real Madrid tonight?

Brazilian forward Neymar is expected to feature when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old forward has been out of action since picking up an ankle injury back in November during their 3-1 win against Saint-Etienne. In that period of time, the Brazilian has missed a total of 11 games for PSG. As things stand, he has only played 14 times this season in which he has scored thrice while assisting another three goals across all competitions.

However, the former Barcelona superstar is expected to return against a familiar opponent in Real Madrid. The 30-year-old forward could be partnered alongside Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi as the front three. However, if the Brazilian is not fit enough to start the game, Mauricio Pochettino can turn to either Angel Di Maria or Julian Draxler in his place.

Neymar has only recently returned to full first-team training having made a full recovery from his ankle injury. However, Mauricio Pochettino has declined to comment on the availability of his star forward. Speaking to the press ahead of the game, he said:

“My decision is taken and I know whether Neymar will play tomorrow or not - and whether it will be 90 minutes or less. I will be saying nothing for the moment.”

Team Leo @TeamLeo10i Lionel Messi, Mbappe and Neymar today in training Lionel Messi, Mbappe and Neymar today in training 💪 https://t.co/5bEM75mJtv

PSG are at home for the first leg against Real Madrid. The Parisian giants finished second in their group behind Manchester City. Los Blancos, on the other hand, finished top of their group, winning five out of their six group matches.

The second leg of the tie will be placed at the Santiago Bernabeu on the 9th of March. It is worth noting that the away goals rule has been scrapped from the UEFA Champions League altogether.

Neymar has previously faced Real Madrid in the Champions League as a PSG player

Neymar has faced Real Madrid twice as a PSG player. The 30-year-old forward was part of the Parisian squad which suffered a 5-2 aggregate loss to Real Madrid in the Round of 16 back during the 2017-18 season.

The Brazilian forward also played against the Spanish giants during a group stage match during the 2019-20 season in a game that ended 2-2.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Neymar participated in the entire training session with the group & is doing everything to be available for Tuesday's match vs Real Madrid. #rmalive #UCL | Neymar participated in the entire training session with the group & is doing everything to be available for Tuesday's match vs Real Madrid. @telefoot_TF1 🚨| Neymar participated in the entire training session with the group & is doing everything to be available for Tuesday's match vs Real Madrid. @telefoot_TF1 #rmalive #UCL https://t.co/5XtcEOr8Bi

Neymar's overall record against Los Blancos stands at three goals and five assists from 10 appearances across all competitions.

