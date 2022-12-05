Is Neymar playing against South Korea in 2022 FIFA World Cup today?

Neymar Jr. is expected to feature when Brazil take on South Korea in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Monday (December 5). The five-time world champions topped their group with six points despite losing 1-0 to Cameroon in their final group game.

Neymar has only played once at the 2022 World Cup. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward picked up an ankle injury in the opener against Serbia, which kept him out of his team's group games against Switzerland and Cameroon. The injury sparked fears of the talisman missing the rest of the tournament.

Brazil manager Tite, though, has allayed those concerns, saying that the star forward has recovered from the ankle injury and could play some part against South Korea. Speaking ahead of the game, Tite said (via BBC Sport):

"Yes. Neymar will train today in the afternoon, and if he trains well, he will play."

Should the PSG attacker be fit to start against South Korea, he could be paired alongside Richarlison and Vinicius Junior. During their opening game against Serbia, Neymar played as a shadow striker behind Richarlison with Vinicius Junior and Raphinha supporting from the wings.

Brazil have a lot of great attacking talents to pick from, as Tite has the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Antony and Rodrygo to call on.

Topping their group meant Brazil will face the runners-up from Group H. South Korea pipped both Uruguay and Ghana to secure their berth in the knockouts, finishing two points behind group leaders Portugal.

Brazil or South Korea will face the winner of Japan-Croatia in the quarterfinals on Friday (December 9)

How has Neymar performed for Brazil at the World Cup?

Neymar has been Brazil's talisman at the World Cup since 2014. The former Barcelona forward has six goals and three assists in 11 games at the tournament for the Selecao.

That includes four goals and an assist in the 2014 edition in Brazil, where the hosts lost 7-1 to eventual winners Germany. Neymar missed that game because of injury.

The forward is currently two goals behind Brazil's all-time World Cup top scorer Pele (8). Should he remain fit and Brazil go deep in the tournament, he will have every chance of emulating or even bettering that milestone.

