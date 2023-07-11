“Is there nothing he can’t do?” – Victoria Beckham shares insight into how husband David is preparing to welcome Lionel Messi

David Beckham's wife Victoria recently shared a couple of pictures and videos on Instagram highlighting how her husband is preparing for Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami.

Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent after parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain upon the expiration of his contract this summer. He will now move to the MLS and ply his trade for the side co-owned by Real Madrid legend David Beckham.

Ahead of Lionel Messi's arrival in Miami, a mural has been made on the side of a building to welcome the Argentine. David Beckham was recently seen applying finishing touches to the mural.

His wife Victoria also uploaded a story on Instagram regarding the same. In the video, she clicked her husband working on the mural and captioned it:

"Only arrived a few days and he got straight to it! Is there nothing he can't do?!?!"

In her second story, Victoria clicked David standing in front of the mural seemingly proud of his work. She captioned it:

"@davidbeckham feeling quite accomplished as he should!!"

She also posted a reel of the same:

Lionel Messi is a huge signing for the club that was established in 2018. Inter Miami are yet to win a single trophy and will hope the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival can change it.

Messi had a brilliant 2022-23 season with PSG and Argentina. He registered 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions for the Parisians, helping them win the Ligue 1 title.

He also captained Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar, winning the Golden Ball in the process with seven goals and three assists.

When David Beckham claimed he decided to retire due to Lionel Messi

David Beckham is one of the greatest names in football. He played for the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United, winning numerous trophies and accolades. The Englishman decided to hang up his boots in 2013 when he was playing for Paris Saint-Germain.

In an old interview, he revealed that facing the likes of Lionel Messi made him realize that it was time to retire.

"I probably decided to retire when Messi was running past me," the 48-year-old said (via The Sun).

PSG and Barcelona faced off in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in the 2012-13 season. The match ended 3-3 over two legs, with the Spanish team qualifying on away goals.

Barcelona were then eliminated in the semi-finals by eventual winners Bayern Munich.

