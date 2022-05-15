"Is Pep taking the piss?" "Advantage West Ham" - Manchester City fans fume as 26-year-old is handed rare start in crucial Premier League encounter

Manchester City head into their game against West Ham United knowing a win puts them within touching distance of the Premier League title but fans aren't happy.

Pep Guardiola has chosen Jack Grealish in attack alongside Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez. And it's the £100 million man's inclusion that fans have taken gripe with.

It's been a somewhat difficult season for Grealish following his transfer from Aston Villa last summer, which made him the most expensive player in Premier League history.

The English forward was consistently Villa's main man but has had to play second fiddle to the likes of Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling throughout this campaign with City.

He has his chance against the Hammers this afternoon but he doesn't seem to have much support from the Etihad faithful, who would have preferred Foden. Foden has impressed this season, with many touting him as the best young player in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, its Grealish who lines up on the left-hand side of City's attack. Here are some Twitter reactions from Manchester City fans over Guardiola handing Grealish a start:

Eastside @00_miski Grealish starts and Sterling is benched Grealish starts and Sterling is benched https://t.co/p79op6WfFU

Ivar @Jt_Mayor Grealish please use your head abeg Grealish please use your head abeg

𝒏 @illmxtip Fernandinho CB, Grealish starts, no Foden Fernandinho CB, Grealish starts, no Foden https://t.co/gBmqmBTg9g

Rivaldos bicycleKick @FCB1mrankhan Grealish over Foden. Advantage West Ham. Grealish over Foden. Advantage West Ham.

Manchester City @ManCity



XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Grealish



SUBS | Steffen, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia



𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦

XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Grealish

SUBS | Steffen, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia

#ManCity | @HaysTechnology

Is Pep taking the piss? Why is he starting Grealish over Foden or Sterling in arguably our biggest game of the season?

Leo🇧🇼 @mcfcIeo_ @ManCity @HaysTechnology Jesus the season’s ending at the right time. We’d have actually been finished if we made the CL final @ManCity @HaysTechnology Jesus the season’s ending at the right time. We’d have actually been finished if we made the CL final

Manchester City looking to put themselves on the brink of another Premier League title win

City are steering closer to another league success

Pep Guardiola's side are close to sealing their eight league title and a win over West Ham United this afternoon will put them one win away. Liverpool have been admirable in their pursuit of City, having previously trailed the Cityzens by twelve points earlier this year.

But Manchester City's impressive form in the league this season has them in pole position to claim yet another title under Guardiola. They have been a joy to watch all season, playing some mouth-watering football with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden flourishing.

City will be disappointed in having failed to make it to the UEFA Champions League final but a second consecutive league success is on the cards for them. And with that, so too does the arrival of Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland.

The Norweigan is set to join City this summer and could be the catalyst for the side to go on and win the Champions League next season. Nevertheless, all eyes will be on today's huge clash with West Ham where a win puts City within touching distance of the Premier League.

