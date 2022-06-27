"Is he playing Football Manager?" – Former Liverpool striker questions Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over key decisions

Former Liverpool man Dean Saunders has slammed Chelsea owner Todd Boehly for the way he has been running the club since buying it from Roman Abramovich. Saunders claimed that Boehly was acting like he was playing Football Manager in real life.

Director Marina Granovskaia and technical advisor Petr Cech have left the Blues following Boehly's takeover of the club.

Chairman Bruce Buck became the latest member to leave the club, with him deciding to step down at the end of June after 19 years at the club. In the wake of his departure, Boehly has named himself chairman, something that has not sat well with Saunders.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Boehly has 3/4 options in the list, including Michael Edwards. No decision yet. Chelsea owner Boehly is exploring options for the new director to replace Marina. One of many candidates is former fullback Maxwell - was already assistant sporting director at PSG.Boehly has 3/4 options in the list, including Michael Edwards. No decision yet. Chelsea owner Boehly is exploring options for the new director to replace Marina. One of many candidates is former fullback Maxwell - was already assistant sporting director at PSG. 🔵 #CFC Boehly has 3/4 options in the list, including Michael Edwards. No decision yet.

Speaking with talkSPORT, the former Liverpool striker hit out at the American for taking it all too lightly. He said (via Daily Star):

"I might be going in a bit early on this one. I mean [Boehly] has bought the club for £3 billion, why would you put yourself in the hot-seat? Is he playing Football Manager?

"Some of the owners have got Football Manager at home. They sit in the lounge with their children, and the best part of Football Manager is you buy the players, you pick the team and you sell the players and do the tactics.

"And then you come up with this idea, 'why don't we do it properly and buy a real football club?' And then they try and play Football Manager with a real football club."

Chelsea, who are set to lose Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger as free agents at the end of the month, are yet to bring in reinforcements.

The Pensioners have also reportedly (via Fabrizio Romano) struck a deal with Inter Milan for the loan of their record signing Romelu Lukaku.

Liverpool could sign Chelsea forward Timo Werner as Mohamed Salah's replacement

With Mohamed Salah set to enter the final year of his contract, Liverpool might have to prepare for life without their prolific forward.

As per reports (via Liverpool ECHO), the Reds could make a move for Chelsea's German forward Timo Werner if Salah does not renew.

It is believed that Timo Werner, who has only scored 23 goals in 89 appearances for Chelsea across competitions, could be sacrificed to fund a squad overhaul in the summer.

If the 26-year-old ends up leaving the Bridge, Liverpool could bring him in as a "senior forward" in the coming months, filling Salah's vacancy.

The Empress 𓃵 @CFCAlcina Unpopular opinion but unlocking Werner will solve Chelsea's attacking problem. Unpopular opinion but unlocking Werner will solve Chelsea's attacking problem. https://t.co/O7vjdsIlE7

Jurgen Klopp's side reportedly had talks with the former RB Leipzig man before the pandemic struck, but the move fell apart in the wake of the outbreak.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far