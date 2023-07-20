Is Sam Kerr playing for Australia today? Chelsea forward releases statement ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 opener against Republic of Ireland

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr is not playing for Australia against the Republic of Ireland in their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup opener on Thursday (July 20).

That's because Kerr, widely regarded as one of the best attacking players in women's football, has suffered a calf injury and has been forced to sit out the game.

Kerr released a statement on social media regarding the same, posting on Instagram:

"Unfotunately, I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training. I wanted to share this with everyone, so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve. Of course, I would have loved to have been out there tonight, but I can't wait to be a part of this amazing journey, which starts now."

Sam Kerr scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 21 games across competitions for Chelsea last season.

Apart from his contributions for the WSL club, Kerr is also a crucial player for Australia. She scored five goals for his country in four games during the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Chelsea's Sam Kerr confident about Australia's chances in Women's World Cup

Sam Kerr knows that ther are lots of expectations on Australia before the start of the 2023 Women's World Cup. The Chelsea forward, though, is confident in her and the team's abilities.

The Matildas captain knows that the team are expected to do good things during the tournament taking place in the United Sstates. Speaking on the same, Kerr said (via The Guardian):

“Of course, everyone in Australia has a lot of expectations. But it’s something I take in my stride. I try and just enjoy it.”

She added:

“I know what’s expected of me from my coach and my team, and that’s all that really matters right now.”

Kerr's absence in the first game, though, will be a big blow for the Matildas.The team will need a good result to keep their chances alive of progressing in the tournament till their superstar striker is back in action.