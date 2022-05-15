“Is this the sign of what’s coming next season?” – Fans thrilled after Lionel Messi scores twice in opening 20 minutes as PSG cruise to 3-0 lead over Montpellier at half-time

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were cruising 3-0 over Montpellier at half-time in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi bagging a brace and fans couldn't keep calm.

The Argentine was on fire in the match on May 14, putting the champions in front in the sixth minute before doubling the cushion 14 minutes later.

Angel Di Maria then virtually ended the contest with a third shortly after as PSG were set for all three points at the Mosson Stadium. Kylian Mbappe then added a fourth in the 60th minute via a penalty.

Messi opened his account by firing low into the bottom corner after Mbappe's pass went unchallenged inside the box. The pair combined once again for their second goal. The Frenchman whipped in a cross which the Argentine coolly brought down before rounding the goalkeeper to slot it into an empty net.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad HT: Montpellier 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain.



Two goal from Leo Messi and one goal from Di Maria gives PSG the lead. Two assists from Mbappé as well. HT: Montpellier 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain.Two goal from Leo Messi and one goal from Di Maria gives PSG the lead. Two assists from Mbappé as well. https://t.co/LA9iZq4FvW

The 34-year-old has netted twice in a match for the first time in Ligue 1 this season. He has now taken his top-flight tally to six for the season and counting.

PSG fans were absolutely delighted for their star man. While some believe this could be a teaser for what's to come from him next season, some speculate that Neymar's absence could be a factor.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi scores again! His second goal of the match and it's 2-0 for PSG! Lionel Messi scores again! His second goal of the match and it's 2-0 for PSG!

Edmund 💉 @EdmundOris Lionel Messi WILL cook next season and at the World Cup Lionel Messi WILL cook next season and at the World Cup https://t.co/6ssCiuNDWZ

🐐🇦🇷. @MessiLionel30 No Neymar and suddenly Messi starts scoring goals again No Neymar and suddenly Messi starts scoring goals again https://t.co/9pq3id1OhT

Leo Messi 🔟 @WeAreMessi Leo Messi has now scored against 88 different teams in his club career.



Montpellier is the latest club to join the list! Leo Messi has now scored against 88 different teams in his club career.Montpellier is the latest club to join the list! https://t.co/r2mEdaCGcq

PSG star Lionel Messi aiming for a strong finish to the season

Having struggled for much of the campaign, Messi is perhaps aiming to finish his first year in the French capital on a strong note.

Since April, the 34-year-old has scored four league goals (including the double against Montepellier). He has also made three assists in seven games in that time, albeit all those assists came in their 6-1 drubbing of Clermont Foot.

Either way, it's a sign that Messi could be settling to life in Paris after months of blowing hot and cold. After recent performances, expectations of him for next season are already high.

Edited by Aditya Singh