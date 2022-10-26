"Is it a soccer game or MMA?" - Thiago Silva's wife Belle reacts angrily after incident in Chelsea's 2-1 win against Salzburg 

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva's wife was less than impressed following an incident during the Blues' 2-1 victory over Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on 25 October.

Silva was sent tumbling over by Salzburg striker Roko Simic as he tried to head the ball in the 82nd minute of the game.

The Croatian backed into the Chelsea centre-back sending him to the floor in a heap.

As Silva fell nearly directly onto his head in the altercation, medical attention was required.

Silva's wife Isabele posted a clip of the clash on Twitter between her husband and Simic with the caption:

"Is it a soccer game or MMA??"

Belle Silva @bellesilva 🏽 Is it a soccer game or MMA?? Thank God for this deliverance Is it a soccer game or MMA?? Thank God for this deliverance🙌🏽 https://t.co/T2wehseSDJ

Luckily, the Brazilian was left unharmed but the Salzburg striker got away with no punishment.

The veteran defender was at his best throughout the match at the Red Bull Arena, making two tackles and four clearances.

It is the latest stellar performance for what has been a superb run of games for Silva.

He has made 13 appearances across competitions, providing two assists.

Chelsea secured victory over Salzburg through goals from Mateo Kovacic's strike in the 23rd minute and Kai Havertz's fantastic effort in the 64th minute.

Junior Adamu did equalize for the Austrian side in the 49th minute but Havertz's wonderstrike secured all three points for Graham Potter's side.

They sealed qualification to the last 16 with the win over Salzburg.

Chelsea manager Potter has lauded Trevoh Chalobah for his professionalism during his tenure

Chalobah has been in fine form for the Blues

Silva's teammate Chalobah has come in for praise as he impressed when called upon this season.

The young English centre-back was selected at centre-back alongside Silva in the win over Salzburg.

Chelsea have won every game that Chalobah has started this season.

Potter moved to praise the defender for his professionalism and hard work, telling the club's official website:

"He epitomises the group. Everyone is ready to come in, play and help."

He added,

"Trevoh has been really professional, hard-working in training and his level has been high."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Chelsea are STILL undefeated in 31 matches when Trevoh Chalobah gets the start 🤯 Chelsea are STILL undefeated in 31 matches when Trevoh Chalobah gets the start 🤯 https://t.co/iw18kHhhp4

Chalobah has made nine appearances in all competitions. Against Salzburg, he made two tackles, two interceptions and six clearances.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in late November and there have been calls from fans for the defender to make Gareth Southgate's England squad.

He is yet to earn an international cap but has made three appearances for the U21s.

