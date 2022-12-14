"Is there still a debate?" - Gary Lineker suggests Argentina captain Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer of all time

Gary Lineker believes the GOAT debate is officially over and Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer of all time. Lineker's claims came after Argentina defeated Croatia by a scoreline of 3-0 in the World Cup semi-finals.

Messi was at his magisterial best throughout the game. He opened the scoring from the spot in the 34th minute after Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez won a penalty.

Alvarez added his team's second five minutes later, after making a darting run through the Croatian defense.

In the second half, Messi produced the assist of the tournament so far as he turned Josko Gvardiol inside out before laying it on a plate for Alvarez. The 22-year-old made no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range.

Argentina are through to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after their commanding win. In the wake of the match, Gary Lineker suggested that Lionel Messi has secured his status as the greatest player of all time. He wrote on Twitter:

"Is there still a debate? Asking for a goat."

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Is there still a debate? Asking for a goat.

Croatia, meanwhile, failed to reach consecutive World Cup finals after their heroics in 2018. Their loss pulled the curtains down on Luka Modric's glorious FIFA World Cup career. He could grace the stage one last time in the third-place tie on Saturday.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright lauded Lionel Messi for his spectacular performance in Argentina's win against Croatia

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Arsenal legend Ian Wright claimed that Lionel Messi came into the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a ton of expectations on his shoulder. However, he, along with Argentina, has delivered so far in Qatar.

Speaking on ITV, Wright said (via Team Talk):

“In 2014, I think he was player of the tournament in that one. Didn’t quite work out for him in 2018. The pressure he’s come into this one with, maybe his last one, people talking about the team, are they good enough, losing the first game – saw that happen with Spain in South Africa and then getting to the final. Obviously, Spain went over the line. I think the manager got it totally right today, his tactics, nullifying their midfield and keeping it narrow.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



LIONEL MESSI WINS HIS 4TH MAN OF THE MATCH AWARD AT THE 2022 WORLD CUP
No player has more.

La Albiceleste will play the winner of France vs. Morocco in the final game of the World Cup on December 18, as they look to secure their third title.

