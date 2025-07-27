"Is he thinking about leaving the national team?" -Argentine journalist questions Rodrigo De Paul's decision to join Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Argentine journalist Alejandro Fabbri has shared his concerns about Rodrigo De Paul's decision to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. He questioned the midfielder's desire to perform for La Albiceleste at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

De Paul has joined the Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami on loan from Atletico Madrid, and the move is likely to be made permanent later on. His move has led to questions in Argentina. Some fans, pundits, and journalists believe that the midfielder should have continued to play at a higher level to help his nation at the World Cup next year.

Alejandro Fabbri wrote for TyC Sports:

"Does De Paul want to play with less pressure and in a second-tier league just to enjoy himself alongside Messi? Is he not concerned about joining a tournament with little prestige, where winning or losing doesn’t really matter to anyone? Is he thinking about leaving the national team, or does he simply feel he’s completed a cycle under the demanding Diego Simeone and now wants to play with less stress?"

De Paul has made 78 appearances for Argentina, scoring two goals and providing 11 assists. He was a key player for La Albiceleste in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they won under the captaincy of Lionel Messi.

David Beckham on Rodrigo De Paul's move to Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami

Following the confirmation of De Paul's move to Inter Miami, co-owner David Beckham asserted in a statement:

“Rodrigo is a player I've admired for many years. As a leader he has brought so much to the teams he has played for - especially with his national team Argentina. He brings experience, passion and quality to our team and to our city. I'm excited to welcome another World Cup-winning player not just to Inter Miami, but also to MLS."

De Paul has shared the pitch 62 times with Lionel Messi for Argentina, winning multiple trophies. At club level, he joined Atletico Madrid from Udinese in 2021 and made 187 appearances, contributing 14 goals and 26 assists. On joining the Herons, he said:

“What brings me to Inter Miami is the desire to compete, win titles, to write the pages in the Club’s history. It's a Club that is shaping up to be great, to have a long history, so that many people follow this incredible team.”

The Herons sit fifth in the Eastern Conference in the MLS, right points off the top with three games in hand.

