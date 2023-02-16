Is Thomas Partey injured? Explaining the Arsenal superstar's absence for high-stakes Premier League showdown against Manchester City

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to miss the Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Emirates. The Ghanaian midfielder has muscle tightness and has been rested as a precautionary measure.

Jorginho has started in midfield alongside Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka in Partey's absence. This will be the first start for the Italian international since moving from Chelsea to the Gunners.

Partey has been a crucial player for Mikel Arteta's team this season. He has made 23 appearances for the team this campaign, scoring two goals. The Ghanaian is instrumental to the team's defense, as he often makes crucial interceptions to break up the opposition team's attacks.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ARSMCI Erling Haaland starts for Manchester City. Jorginho starts to replace Thomas Partey for Arsenal.

Arsenal are currently leading Manchester City by three points with a game in hand. They have 51 points from 21 games compared to City's 48 points from 22 games. The top-of-the-table clash at the Emirates is expected to have a massive impact in the closely contested Premier League title race.

Gabriel Magalhaes will make his 100th Arsenal appearance against Manchester City

The riveting Premier League showdown against Manchester City marks a special personal occasion for Gabriel Magalhaes, as the defender will make his 100th appearance for the club. The Brazilian has been a dependable fixture in the team's defense this season.

Ahead of the match, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard wrote in the program notes that he can't wait for the game to begin (via the Gunners' official website):

"We’re all really excited for tonight’s game – these are exactly the sort of matches you want to be part of. You want to play against the best teams and to do it here at the Emirates, on a night game under the lights, will make it even more special. There will be an amazing atmosphere inside the stadium, it should be a brilliant contest, so we’re all looking forward to it, and I can’t wait to get out there to be honest."

Odegaard will have to be one of the team's protagonists if they are to beat the Cityzens.

