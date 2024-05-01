“Is Vinicius the best in the world? I don’t know” - Toni Kroos offers opinion on Real Madrid teammate after draw with Bayern Munich

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos offered his opinion on Vinicius Junior being labeled the best in the world after his side's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night (April 30).

Los Blancos faced the Bavarians in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final fixture at the Allianz Arena, with Vinicius netting both of his team's goals. The first came from a lovely through ball played by Kroos, which the 23-year-old Brazilian calmly slotted past the opposition goalkeeper in the 24th minute.

His second goal came from the penalty spot to level proceedings at 2-2 in the 83rd minute. Speaking about Vinicius, with whom he's shared the pitch 205 times across competitions, managing seven joint goal contributions, Kroos said (via @MadridXtra):

"Is Vinicius the best in the world? I don't know. It's difficult, and this can change every week or every two weeks. There are many good players and he is definitely one of them."

"A week ago everyone said it was Bellingham and today it is Vini. Well, that means we have a lot of very good players," he added.

Vinicius has enjoyed another successful campaign for Real Madrid that has seen him score 21 goals and provide 11 assists in 34 appearances across competitions. Expect him to play a key role in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 8.

Before that, the Spanish giants are home to Cadiz in La Liga on Saturday (May 4). Real Madrid are top of the league standings and hold a comfortable 11-point lead between themselves and second-placed Barcelona, with five games remaining.

When Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti called Vinicius Junior the best in the world

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti lavished praise on Vinicius Junior in February this year after Los Blancos convincingly defeated Girona 4-0 in a league fixture. The Brazilian starred on the night, scoring his team's opener and then assisting twice during the tie.

Although Jude Bellingham netted twice, the former Everton manager called his winger the best in the world. When asked about the pacey attacker's performance, Ancelotti told reporters (via GOAL):

"He's the best in the world. (The next best being) Bellingham, Rodrygo, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos."

In all, Vinicius has played 259 matches across competitions for Real Madrid, bagging 80 goals and 75 assists. He's already won two La Liga titles and is extremely likely to add a third by the end of the season.

Should Los Blancos clinch the UEFA Champions League as well, it would be the Brazilian's second time winning the competition in Real Madrid colors.