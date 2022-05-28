Is Virgil van Dijk playing for Liverpool in the Champions League final against Real Madrid tonight?

Virgil van Dijk is expected to start for Liverpool against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Saturday, 28 May. The centre-back will be determined to win the competition for the second time with the Reds.

Van Dijk missed almost the entirety of the 2020-21 season after sustaining a serious ligament injury in the Reds' fifth Premier League game of the season. In the Dutchman's absence, Jurgen Klopp and Co failed to put up a fight in any of the competitions they took part in last term.

However, the 30-year-old's return has coincided with Liverpool returning to their best this campaign. The Merseyside-based club have already won the EFL Cup and FA Cup, while finishing just one point behind Premier League champions Manchester City.

Van Dijk now looks set to start for the Reds in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. The two sides will fight it out for the Ol' Big Ears at the Stade de France in Paris tonight.

The Netherlands international, though, had an injury concern earlier this month. He missed Liverpool's trip to Southampton in the Premier League last week and remained an unused substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

However, Van Dijk has trained normally ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid. He is thus likely to act as the leader at the back for Klopp's side at the Stade de France.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen who will play alongside Van Dijk in Liverpool's backline. Joel Matip has made 43 appearances across all competitions this season, while Ibrahima Konate has started in each of the Reds' last four Champions League matches.

Can Van Dijk help Liverpool win their seventh Champions League title?

The Reds have set their eyes on winning the Champions League for the seventh time in their history. Van Dijk, on the other hand, will be determined to win the competition for the second time with the Anfield outfit.

It is worth noting that the Dutchman helped Klopp's side reach the final in the competition months after joining them in 2018. He was part of the Liverpool team that lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kyiv four years ago.

Van Dijk played a key role in the Merseyside outfit's European triumph a year later. He will now be looking to help the team settle their score against Real Madrid.

