“Is this a wind up?” – Chelsea legend John Terry reacts angrily to Neil Warnock labelling Azpilicueta as ‘lucky’

Former Chelsea defender John Terry has hit out at Neil Warnock for his comments on Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The former Middlesbrough manager claimed that Azpilicueta was 'fortunate' to be at Chelsea and that the Spaniard was not a great defender. He told talkSPORT:

"It goes two ways. I think Azpilicueta has been a very fortunate lad to be at a club like Chelsea. I don't think he is a great defender. Sometimes in football, you need a bit of luck and I think he's had a bit of luck at the right time and in the right place. That's what you need in football, you need a bit of luck to be successful."

Terry replied to the tweet of the video. He wrote:

"Is this a wind up ? @talkSPORT"

Azpilicueta's former Chelsea and Spain teammate Cesc Fabregas also replied with a facepalm emoji.

John Terry @JohnTerry26 @talkSPORT twitter.com/talksport/stat… talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I think Azpilicueta has been a very fortunate lad to be a at a club like



“I don’t think he’s a great defender! Sometimes you need a bit of luck.”



Neil Warnock doesn’t believe Cesar Azpilicueta is a very good defender. “I think Azpilicueta has been a very fortunate lad to be a at a club like #CFC .”“I don’t think he’s a great defender! Sometimes you need a bit of luck.”Neil Warnock doesn’t believe Cesar Azpilicueta is a very good defender. 👀 “I think Azpilicueta has been a very fortunate lad to be a at a club like #CFC.”😳 “I don’t think he’s a great defender! Sometimes you need a bit of luck.”Neil Warnock doesn’t believe Cesar Azpilicueta is a very good defender. 👎 https://t.co/rUPWJRPAs6 Is this a wind up ? Is this a wind up ? 😡 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 @talkSPORT twitter.com/talksport/stat…

The Spaniard has made 459 appearances for the Blues and is the club's seventh highest appearance-maker of all time. The defender has also won every major trophy at club level with the Blues, including captaining the Thomas Tuchel's side to the UEFA Champions League title last season.

The defender has made 17 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side this season, providing two assists as well. Azpilicueta has been deployed at both centre-back and right-back by the German and has been one of the Blues' most consistent players.

"I am not going to comment" - Azpilicueta on his Chelsea future

Azpilicueta in action for the Blues

Azpilicueta addressed his future at the club last week. The Spaniard is in the final six months of his contract with the Blues and has not made any progress over a renewal.

Speaking ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final, the Spaniard was asked about his current situation at the club. He explained:

"I'm not going to speak about my future. We are one day before the semi-final of the tournament. Of course, I arrived in the summer of 2012 and I didn't have kids. My kids were born in London and you know how I feel about Chelsea. But I am not going to comment on my future."

It remains to be seen if the Blues decide to extend the Spaniard's contract before the end of the season

GOAL @goal



2022: Cesar Azpilicueta becomes the first player to win every major trophy with Chelsea 2012: Chelsea sign Cesar Azpilicueta for £7 million ✍️2022: Cesar Azpilicueta becomes the first player to win every major trophy with Chelsea 2012: Chelsea sign Cesar Azpilicueta for £7 million ✍️2022: Cesar Azpilicueta becomes the first player to win every major trophy with Chelsea 🏆 https://t.co/ppwiWC53Fq

Edited by Adit Jaganathan