IShowSpeed sends Cristiano Ronaldo message to Alejandro Garnacho after wonder goal against Everton

Social media celebrity IShowSpeed has sent Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho a message mentioning Cristiano Ronaldo after the youngster scored an overhead kick against Everton.

Alejandro Garnacho scored a spectacular overhead kick against Everton in the third minute at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday, November 26. The Argentine forward gave the Red Devils an early lead in the match against the Toffees, which they eventually won 3-0.

Garnacho's goal garnered immense praise from the footballing world. Many also compared his strike to Wayne Rooney's bicycle kick against Manchester City in 2012. On the other side, a few said that his goal was similar to his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead kick against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

The Argentine's acclaim for the Portuguese forward has been second to none. After scoring the goal, Garnacho celebrated the strike with Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration.

Interestingly, another huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, social media celebrity IShowSpeed also came forward to make his say. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the Portuguese forward would be proud of Alejandro Garnacho's goal.

"ronaldo would be proud @agarnacho7" he tweeted.

The Argentine forward also bagged the Player of the Match accolade for his performance against Sean Dyche's Everton. He scored a memorable goal, took three shots on target, had three touches in the box, and won six duels.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag dismisses comparison between Cristiano Ronaldo and Alejandro Garnacho after Everton win

As soon as Alejandro Garnacho scored the overhead kick against Everton, comparisons between him and Cristiano Ronaldo took over the world of football. The 19-year-old has been a huge admirer of the Portuguese forward and similar scenes were witnessed at Goodison Park after he did the 'Siuuu' celebration.

However, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has dismissed the comparisons by saying that everyone should have their own identity. He added that Garnacho has to work a lot and show his consistency to reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo or Wayne Rooney. He said in his post-match press conference (via The Mirror):

"Don't compare, I don't think it is right. They all have their own identity, but for Garnacho to go that way he has a lot to come, he has to work very hard."

"We have already often seen glimpses, but if you want to be a player like Rooney or Ronaldo you have to score 20, 25 goals in the Premier League each season. That's not easy to get, you have to work hard, you have to go in areas where it hurts."

After winning against Everton, the Red Devils have moved to the sixth spot in the Premier League table with 24 points. Next up, Erik ten Hag's side will visit the RAMS Park to face Turkish Champions Galatasaray on November 29 (Wednesday) in the UEFA Champions League.