IShowSpeed snubs Lionel Messi as he hilariously picks 2023 Ballon d'Or winner during live stream at gala

YouTube megastar IShowSpeed has insisted Lionel Messi should miss out on the 2023 Ballon d'Or award to Cristiano Ronaldo or Erling Haaland.

The popular U.S. streamer is present at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony in Paris on Monday (October 30). He live-streamed the event on his YouTube channel and gave his opinion on Messi winning the award.

Speed doesn't think Messi deserves to win it but rather Haaland or his favorite player Ronaldo despite the Portuguese icon not being nominated:

"Either Ronaldo or Haaland is going to win."

The YouTuber was asked to choose between Messi or Haaland:

"I'm picking Haaland, Haaland got the treble, bro Haaland's going crazy this year, I'm going to have to go Haaland."

Lionel Messi is expected to be named the Ballon d'Or winner for a record eighth time. He comes off a memorable past year in which he won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 36-year-old bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games during the international tournament. He won the competition's Golden Ball award and won a record five Player of the Match awards.

However, some argue that Haaland, 23, deserves to win the award for the first time in his career. The Manchester City superstar scored a remarkable 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 games across competitions. He won the Premier League's Golden Boot with 36 goals in 35 games and finished top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 12 in 11.

Lionel Messi looks likely to increase his Ballon d'Or lead over Cristiano Ronaldo

The Al-Nassr superstar isn't nominated for the award.

Lionel Messi can move on to eight Ballon d'Or triumphs tonight and thus move three clear of Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr superstar sits on five but last won the award back in 2017.

Ronaldo, 38, hasn't made the award list this year for the first time in two decades. He previously won it in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. It's not so surprising given he was part of a struggling Manchester United side over the past year.

The legendary forward was handed a bit-part role by Erik ten Hag during the early stages of last season. He left in November 2022 just ahead of the World Cup with Portugal in which he only managed one goal in five games.

Meanwhile, his longtime rival Lionel Messi won the tournament and thus is the favorite for the Ballon d'Or. He's previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.