ISIS issue terrorist attack threat on Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona UCL games, security heightened after chilling ‘kill them all’ message 

Terrorist group ISIS, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, have threatened to target all four UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches this week. This includes the highly anticipated clashes between Arsenal and Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid and Manchester City.

As per Football London, The Al-Azaim Foundation - a mouthpiece for the Islamic State - have published photographs with a chilling message, 'Kill Them All', alongside the names of all four stadiums hosting the UCL quarter-finals. These include the Parc des Princes, the Santiago Bernabeu, the Metropolitano, and the Emirates Stadium.

These threats come just three weeks after ISIS attacked the Crocus City Concert Hall in Moscow on March 22. This led to the death of 143 people, with a further 200 left injured.

This has led to increased security in Madrid, where two fixtures are set to take place. Real Madrid take on Manchester City at home tonight (Tuesday, April 9), while Atletico Madrid host Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, April 10.

Other fixtures include Arsenal facing Bayern Munich at home on Tuesday, while Barcelona face a challenging away clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday.

ISIS recently threatened Allianz Arena with an attack prior to Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

German police were recently forced to increase security measures on March 30 after an ISIS-affiliated outlet published a threatening image outside the Allianz Arena.

According to GOAL, the outlet, Sarh al-Khilafah, posted an image with a red target marker on groups of fans outside the stadium, along with the threatening message:

"After the game."

This led to increased security for the game between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Fortunately, nothing transpired as Dortmund cruised to a 2-0 win.