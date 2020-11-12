ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan unveil away kit

ATK Mohun Bagan have unveiled their new away kit for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season hours after unveiling their home kit.

Mohun Bagan's iconic green and maroon colors, which are a part of The Mariners' century-long legacy and heritage, have been included in the secondary kit as well. The away jersey is predominantly white in color with twin green and maroon stripes running down the middle. The collars and sleeve cuffs will be adorned with a maroon border.

Similar to the home kit, the away kit also features the 'Champions' tag below the team logo in honor of ATK's ISL win and Mohun Bagan's I-League triumph from the previous season.

"The home and away kits of our now unified club are a continuation of Mohun Bagan's great history. In the colors that are now synonymous with the glorious club, the kits are a celebration of the rich footballing culture and tradition of our passionate Mariners.," the club said in a statement.

"The kit designs are a reflection of the legacies that have come together to build a brighter future. We hope that we can foster the community spirit and oneness which is the basis of support for the beautiful game for Mariners all over the globe," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, ATK Mohun Bagan revealed their home kit. Seeing them do away with the controversial three stars was widely appreciated by Mohun Bagan fans who had protested against it. The Green and Maroon supporters had called out the usage of three stars on the training kits which signified the three titles won by the erstwhile ATK. Bagan supporters had alleged that the three stars completely denied the existence of the legendary club.

Now, with the management deciding to retain the renowned green and maroon color scheme not only in the home kit but also in the away number, it has pleased all fans.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC will kickstart their ISL 2020-21 campaign on November 20 against Kerala Blasters.