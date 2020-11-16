ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal reveal full squad for upcoming season

Indian Super League (ISL)'s newest entrants, SC East Bengal have revealed their entire squad for the upcoming ISL 2020-21 season. The legendary club has roped in former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler as head coach for its maiden campaign.

While the Spanish flavor has dominated the ISL, SC East Bengal have gone a different route and added some British flavor to their side. English-born Australian right-back, Scott Neville has been brought on a season-long loan from Brisbane Roar to bolster their defense. Neville will share the defensive duties with fellow Brit Daniel Fox, who joined from Wigan Athletic.

Prolific Irish winger Anthony Pilkington has also been snapped up by the East Bengal management ahead of the Indian top-flight season. The signing of highly-rated 25-year-old German midfielder Matti Steinmann has been seen as a real coup.

Much is expected of Congolese midfielder, Jacques Maghoma. The former Tottenham Hotspur youth product last played for Birmingham City, where he netted 21 goals and recorded 22 assists in his 180 outings for the Blues.

East Bengal have also added well-established Indian internationals, Jeje Lalpekhlua and Eugeneson Lyngdoh to their squad. The star duo will have a big say in East Bengal's progression into the play-offs.

The Red and Gold brigade impressed in their pre-season win against Kerala Blasters. East Bengal will kick off their maiden ISL season against arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan on Friday, November 27 at Goa's Tilak Maidan Stadium.

East Bengal Squad:

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Rafique Ali, Mirshad Michu, Sankar Roy

Defenders: Abhishek Ambekar, Anil Chawan, Daniel Fox, Gurtej Singh, Lalramchullova, Mohamed Irshad, Nayaran Das, N Rohen Singh, Novin Gurung, Rana Gharami, Samad Mallick, Scott Neville, Pritam Singh

Midfielders: Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Anthony, Bikash Jairu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Haobam Singh, Jacques, Loken Meitei, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinmann, Wahengbam Luwang, Yumnam Singh

Forwards: Balwant Singh, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua