"Isn't afraid to say things even to players like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar" - Christophe Galtier's former colleague explains how PSG manager is handling egos in the dressing room

Former adviser at Saint-Etienne, Eric Blondel, believes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier can handle superstar players like Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. He stated that the French manager knows how to talk to the players, and is a person with 'character' and 'charisma'.

With Neymar, Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos, and others, the Parisians have formed a star-studded lineup. However, with big players, come big egos, and former manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly struggled due to it.

While the club won Ligue 1 last season, cohesion on the pitch was one factor that PSG majorly lacked. This also saw them get eliminated from the Champions League Round of 16 at the hands of Real Madrid.

However, Blondel, who has worked with Galtier before at Saint-Etienne, believes that the latter can work well with the big players. He told MARCA:

"I'm not surprised by his debut. I'm sure Christophe will succeed there. He is a guy who has character, charisma and isn't afraid to say things, even to players like Kylian Mbappe or Neymar."

He added:

"He knows how to speak to them. He'll take them gently by the neck, by the shoulder, and talk to them about his life in general and, when he feels the moment is right, he'll delicately slip in what it is he expects from them on the pitch and in the dressing room."

Galtier has started his tenure as PSG manager exceedingly well. The Parisians have won their first three Ligue 1 matches of the season, scoring a whopping 17 goals in the process.

Squawka @Squawka



Messi







Neymar







Mbappé





Is this finally their year? PSG's front three in the first three Ligue 1 games of the season:MessiNeymarMbappéIs this finally their year? #UCL PSG's front three in the first three Ligue 1 games of the season:Messi⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️Neymar⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️Mbappé⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️Is this finally their year? #UCL https://t.co/bw34ihLvto

"I enjoyed their desire to play together" - PSG manager on Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi

The Parisians beat Lille 7-1 in their latest Ligue 1 match on August 21. Mbappe scored a hat-trick and Neymar scored a brace while Messi and Achraf Hakimi each scored one goal.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English The highlights and all the goals from the Parisian win in Lille (1-7)!



#LOSCPSG The highlights and all the goals from the Parisian win in Lille (1-7)! 📺 The highlights and all the goals from the Parisian win in Lille (1-7)! 🔴🔵#LOSCPSG https://t.co/FPkqfweqXa

Manager Christophe Galtier was pleased with the performance of his front three as he said in a post-match press conference (via GOAL):

"The set-up changes with the presence of Kylian Mbappé [return from injury]. We’re trying to find the best balance possible. Leo, Kylian and Ney played like this last season but in a different formation."

He added:

"Tonight, they played for each other. Even when the game was decided, they tracked back and worked together. I enjoyed their desire to play together."

PSG currently sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table and will next face AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, August 28.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava