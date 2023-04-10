"Isn't even better than Chris Smalling" - Fans troll Jamie Carragher for claiming Liverpool star is better than Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic

Football fans have hit out at Jamie Carragher for claiming Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is better than Manchester United great Nemanja Vidic.

Carragher made the claim in response to a tweet that suggested Van Dijk had experienced one of the worst falloffs in Premier League history. He tweeted:

"VVD is far better than Vidic, who was a top CB, but have you forgot his performances against Torres? Rio & JT had poor seasons in their career like all players, VVD is having one now. No CB in the PL era has ever had VVD’s impact on a team."

However, Carragher's comments have drawn mass backlash from Manchester United fans who insist Vidic to be the better defender. The Serbian became one of the Premier League's most highly-regarded centre-backs at Old Trafford. He made 300 appearances for Sir Alex Ferguson's Red Devils, winning the title five times.

Van Dijk will likely go down as one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players. He has made 214 appearances for the Merseysiders, winning the title once. However, he has experienced a dip in form this season and hasn't been the defensive unit many have relied upon season after season. He has featured 33 times across competitions, scoring three goals and helping his side keep 11 clean sheets.

Manchester United fans have been particularly aggrieved by Carragher's claims about Vidic's performances against Liverpool hero Fernando Torres. Many are pointing out that the Serbian conceded only three goals in 15 games against the iconic Spanish striker.

One fan went as far as to ask what Carragher had been smoking when making the claim:

"What are you smoking? VvD is not better than Vidic."

Meanwhile, another fan has jokingly claimed that Van Dijk isn't better than former Red Devils defender Chris Smalling:

"He isn't even better than Chris Smalling. Sit down Jamie."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Carragher's debatable claims over Van Dijk and Vidic:

Manchester United legend Roy Keane blasts Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold struggled defensively.

Carragher's comments regarding Van Dijk come in the aftermath of Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday (April 9). The Gunners took a 2-0 lead through Gabriel Martinelli (8') and Gabriel Jesus (28'). It seemed as though the league leaders were cruising to victory.

However, Jurgen Klopp's men turned the tide and could have come away with all three points. They hit back through Mohamed Salah (42') and Roberto Firmino (87').

Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold's performance was up for debate following the enthralling draw. He showed brilliance in the final third on the ball and his creativity was second to none. However, defensively he was once again caught slacking, as has been the case throughout this season.

Manchester United icon Roy Keane slammed his showing, insisting that Alexander-Arnold hasn't improved. He told Sky Sports:

"It’s surprising with Trent. It’s like he’s never played the position before. He’s an experienced player, played hundreds of games, won some big prizes, he’s an international player."

The former Manchester United captain added:

"He seems surprised every time someone has good movement against him. He’s not learnt at all over the past few years. That’s the bit that’s surprises me, he’s not improved at all defensively."

