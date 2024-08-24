“Isn’t talked about enough”, “Those 3 points are for you” - Arsenal fans in awe of unbelievable display from 28-year-old in 2-0 win over Aston Villa

Fans are impressed with Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya's performance in their Premier League clash against Aston Villa. The match ended in a 2-0 win for the Gunners on Saturday, August 24, at Villa Park.

After a goalless first half, Arsenal opened their scoring with Belgian forward Leandro Trossard's goal in the 67th minute. Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey doubled the score for the Gunners from an assist by English star Bukayo Saka in the 77th minute.

David Raya was excellent in the match, making an incredible save in the 54th minute and preventing Ollie Watkins from taking the lead for Aston Villa. The 28-year-old goalkeeper was named the Player of the Match.

Fans flooded social media with posts hailing David Raya's performance against Aston Villa. Here are some reactions from X:

"David Raya isn't talked about enough... Dude's been ontop of his game since last season 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"David Raya, those three points are for you. Phenomenal."

"David Raya has been ridiculously good this season." chimed in another fan.

"David Raya that is absolutely outrageous. Easily one of the best saves I’ve ever seen."

"David Raya has been one of our best players this season man Wow 🤩"

"David Raya deserves man of the match. If not for his heroics Villa would be ahead and it would’ve been a different game. Second game in a row where he’s saved us."

"EPL best goalkeeper for a reason"

Following the victory against Aston Villa, Arsenal are third on the Premier League table with six points in two matches.

Mikel Arteta opens up after Arsenal bag 2-0 win against Aston Villa

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta opened up his squad bag 2-0 victory against Aston Villa in their second Premier League fixture of the season. About the match and Leandro Trossard getting the lead for the Gunners, the Spanish manager said (as translated in English) (via @PlanetaArsenal_ on X):

"We had to change the rhythm of the game. There were 10 or 12 minutes of suffering in the second half and we had to change something. Trossard has the ability to change the game and his final result is incredible."

Mikel Arteta also provided an update on Brazillian forward Gabriel Jesus' injury and said (via @DailyAFC on X):

"On Thursday, unfortunately he felt something in his groin. We need to assess him, we need an MRI scan to see. Probably tomorrow, Monday we will have the results and see if it is a matter of days or weeks."

Arsenal are pitted against Brighton & Hove Albion in their next Premier League fixture on August 31, at Emirates Stadium.

