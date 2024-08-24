Arsenal made offer to sign star player who joined Chelsea this summer - Reports

Arsenal reportedly made an offer for Pedro Neto, who joined Chelsea this transfer window from Wolves. The Portugal international was signed by the Blues for a reported fee of £54 million on a seven-year deal.

It was The Athletic's David Ornstein who revealed that the Gunners made a bid for Neto while the journalist was speaking on The Transfer Podcast. However, the north London side's attempts seemingly weren't sufficient to get this deal over the line.

It isn't surprising to see that Arsenal made an offer for Neto, given the club continue to search for a backup to Bukayo Saka. While Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard compete with each other on the left flank, there isn't a natural left-footed option apart from Saka on the right.

Therefore, the former Wolves man would have been an ideal candidate, given that he would also be able to perform well as a starter if the need ever arose. While with his ex-Premier League team, the 24-year-old made 135 appearances across competitions, bagging 14 goals and 24 assists.

However, a move to Stamford Bridge for Neto would have seemed a better option, given the Blues currently do not have a sure-shot winger on either side. This gives the Portuguese star a chance to make the place his own.

Had he joined the Emirates, he would have had to compete with Saka and would have most likely ended up being the second choice on the right flank. With his move done and dusted, Ornstein claims that the Gunners continue to be linked with Nico Williams heading into the final days of the transfer window.

Nico Williams likely to remain at Athletic Bilbao this summer, amid Arsenal interest- Reports

Nico Williams

While Arsenal continue to be linked with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, the Independent claims that the player could remain with his current employers. While Mikel Arteta would have loved to bolster his attack, the presence of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard would mean that Williams' signing isn't urgent.

However, the report also states that it is unlikely that the Spain international would wish to move to the Emirates even in the near future. It is claimed that the player would want to join Barcelona over any other side.

Williams had a wonderful 2023/24 season, bagging eight goals and 19 assists in 37 matches across competitions. He also won Euro 2024 with Spain, scoring twice and bagging an assist in the competition.

