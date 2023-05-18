"Istanbul it is" - Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne sends message on social media following incredible 4-0 win over Real Madrid

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has sent a message on social media following the Cityzens' emphatic 4-0 win against Real Madrid. The Belgium international has taken to Twitter, where he wrote, "Istanbul it is!" followed by a smiley.

Manchester City have made it to their second ever Champions League semi-final with a 4-0 victory against Real Madrid.The first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu finished 1-1, which meant everything was to play for at the Etihad in the second leg.

Pep Guardiola's side absolutely demolished Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side and secured a historic 4-0 victory. Bernardo Silva scored twice in the first half for Pep Guardiola's side before Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez made it 4-0 in the second half.

With their win against Real Madrid, Manchester City are now 23 games unbeaten and have won their last 15 games at the Etihad Stadium. The Cityzens will head into the Champions League final in Istanbul as clear favorites against Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan side.

Inter Milan have punched above their weight in the Champions League this season and defeated their local rivals AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

De Bruyne has been in phenomenal form for Pep Guardiola's side this season, having scored 10 goals and provided 29 assists in 43 games across competitions. The Belgian scored a stunner in the first leg against Carlo Ancelotti's side to level the score after Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for Los Blancos.

Manchester City are edging closer and closer to a historic treble, which has been achieved by only Manchester United in England so far.

Thierry Henry left stunned by Manchester City superstar's performance against Real Madrid

Manchester City FC v Real Madrid: Semi-Final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry waxed lyrical about Kyle Walker's performance after Manchester City thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday, May 17. The England international kept Vinicius Junior at bay as the Cityzens beat Los Blancos by a 5-1 aggregate scoreline.

Thierry Henry was hugely impressed with Kyle Walker's performance. He told CBS Sports on Paramount+ (via HITC):

“Kyle Walker is a beast. Whenever you have to run with him, then you might as well stop. At one point, he was way behind Vinicius Jr and he just caught him. Put his arm, took the ball and said ‘bye’, then went the other way. When it comes to that, he is too good. I have to say, he put Mbappe in his pocket at the quarter-final of the World Cup. He put a lot of players that are actually outstanding in his pocket. It’s not easy to beat him. You have to give him a lot of credit.”

Manchester City will take on Inter Milan in the UCL final on June 10 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Poll : 0 votes