"It could have been 6-7" - Steve McManaman claims he was shocked by Real Madrid's performance in El Clasico

Real Madrid slammed by Steve Mcmanaman after their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona
Real Madrid slammed by Steve Mcmanaman after their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona
Diptanil Roy
Modified Mar 21, 2022 02:35 PM IST
Former Real Madrid winger Steve McManaman feels Barcelona could have won Sunday's El Clasico by a bigger margin.

Los Blancos were thumped 4-0 by a reviving Barca side at the Santiago Bernabeu. Xavi's side dominated the match and the scoreline could have easily been more embarrassing for the La Liga leaders.

McManaman, who represented Real Madrid between 1999 and 2003, slammed his former team's performance, saying:

"The Real Madrid team were awful today, you don't want to have anything to do with it, I feel sorry for the substitutes coming on because you know that there was nothing they could do to lift this team and get them back into the game and they will be remembered as a part of this performance."
McManaman rated Madrid's display against Barca as one of Los Blancos' worst performances of late, adding:

"This is one of the worst performances I have seen in a long time and forget the fact that it was in a Clasico which was worse. I was shocked really by the level of performance today because there was no cohesiveness, no defending, nobody wants to win the ball back and it could have been 6-7 and we still would have just accepted it, it was that bad today."

Real Madrid can still win the La Liga and the Champions League

Despite the 4-0 hammering at the hands of Barcelona, Real are still nine points clear at the top of the table.

With nine rounds remaining, the La Liga title is likely to head to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Madrid are also alive in the Champions League. They beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16 to progress to the quarter-finals.

They will next face Chelsea in the premium European competition. The Spanish giants will be hungry for revenge. Real lost their last season's Champions League semi-final tie 3-1 on aggregate against the Blues.

A win over Chelsea would set up a semi-final date with either Pep Guardiola's Manchester City or local rivals Atletico Madrid.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
